It was a very interesting 48 hours in Hockey Manawatu's Premier Group B last week, as the Whanganui men picked up back-to-back wins to get a share of top of the table after one round.

Getting to join title favourite High School Hockey Club A at the head of the standings with a two-win, one-loss record, although still second on differential, came about when winless Palmerston North Boys High came back from losing 3-2 to Whanganui on Thursday evening to shock HSHC A 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

At the same time, Whanganui disposed of College B, who had been promoted

