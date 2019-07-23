Gary Ward was at an annual event honouring the efforts of volunteer firefighters in Bulls when the call came through.

There was a fire at 1 Victoria Ave which required the assistance of the Bulls crew, so they immediately cut their evening short and began driving towards the flames.

They were not the first to do so, two on-duty Whanganui crews called a second alarm requesting extra resources when they saw the flames punching at the sky.

Gary Ward travelled to Thain's building when crews transmitted a fourth alarm about the incident, something that has not happened during his 10 years in Whanganui. Photo / Lewis Gardner
Gary Ward travelled to Thain's building when crews transmitted a fourth alarm about the incident, something that has not happened during his 10 years in Whanganui. Photo / Lewis Gardner

On arrival at the burning building, the first responders from Whanganui knew how serious the situation was and transmitted a third alarm for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: