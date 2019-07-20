Little subunion cousins no more.

Byfords Readimix Taihape have come from distance fourth and a two-match losing streak in Tasman Tanning Division 1 to record one of their greatest victories with a 22-16 boilover against heavy favourites McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu in a muddy Rochfort Park semifinal this afternoon.

Showing up in the game where there is no tomorrow and continuing their recent bizarre record of winning on the road while they lose at home, the match conditions came towards Taihape, in the sense the side with the second-best defensive record in the competition also has a quartet of the best