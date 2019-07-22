Until the Turret Rd bridge and bottle necks in each direction are resolved, allowing cars to line up side by side on 15th Avenue is going to cause nothing but chaos and severely impact the amenities of surrounding avenues.

Alternative disrupter funding models might provide a useful resource for this and other fund-poor projects.

The public sector and wider community do not necessarily have to fund these projects.

Like any commercial rental or lease investment from the private sector, a similar model involving the community as the tenant and the private sector or some other investor source might enable an answer to capital limitations to be achieved for much of our public services and facilities funding problems.

Advertisement

The community does not necessarily need to own these facilities, the community only needs to own the use and occupation rights.

Revenue from the community as the tenant might provide the return on the investment privately sourced assets require to make such a model possible.

Recent and increasing disrupters style solutions in other communities nationally and internationally are increasingly demonstrating these rules of partnerships can provide an answer.

Mark Batchelor

Matua

Wonderful health care

I am well over 80 years of age and have just had my first ever ride in a St John ambulance - as a patient.

I was very impressed with the ambulance and the very capable and caring young paramedics who looked after me for my journey to the Tauranga Hospital Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

I am so pleased my family and I are all "Friends of St John".

I found the CCU to be staffed by a very skilled group of health professionals and was surprised to see that a number of them are from overseas.

The specialist cardiologist who treated me was from Asia while the nurses who cared for me were from the UK, India and the Philippines as well as from New Zealand.

It just makes me realise how fortunate we are to have such talented, caring health professionals, many from overseas working in our public health system.

So thanks, St John and Tauranga Hospital CCU for your wonderful care

Charles Pettit

Mount Maunganui

Best cricket game

Congratulations Kane and Black Caps.

I was one of many fellow Kiwis who stayed up all night to watch the best game of cricket I have ever seen.

We may not have won the world cup but as far as I am concerned we did not lose. In my heart we won and I am so proud of you all.

Also, well done Greerton on your lovely warm colourful trees

Margaret Cooper

Katikati

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz