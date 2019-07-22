Until the Turret Rd bridge and bottle necks in each direction are resolved, allowing cars to line up side by side on 15th Avenue is going to cause nothing but chaos and severely impact the amenities of surrounding avenues.

Alternative disrupter funding models might provide a useful resource for this and other fund-poor projects.

The public sector and wider community do not necessarily have to fund these projects.

Like any commercial rental or lease investment from the private sector, a similar model involving the community as the tenant and the private sector or some other investor source might enable an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wonderful health care

Related articles:

Best cricket game