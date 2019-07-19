After two petitions and numerous calls for better enforcement, fearful Dargaville residents share their horrific dog attack stories with Imran Ali in the hope complaints about wandering dogs are swiftly dealt with.

It's been a torrid three years since Armourguard took over animal control duties and even after the Kaipara District Council takes control of the service from September, angry residents doubt much will change.

Unless, they say KDC employs full-time rangers in Dargaville on a 24-hour basis and owners of unregistered dogs are taken to task.

KDC is undertaking a review of what an in-house service will look like

