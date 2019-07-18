For a population to be considered fully immune to an illness, 95 per cent of the population should be immunised. So why is the immunisation rate nationally well below that number, and even further below it on a local level? The Ministry of Health has recognised an "urgent need" to address falling vaccination rates. .
By Kirsty Johnson, Chris Knox and Jean Bell

Immunisation rates for 6-month-old babies in the Bay of Plenty have had one of the biggest drops in the country.

The Bay of Plenty region had the fourth-steepest decline across the country's 21 DHBs, coming in

