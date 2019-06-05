Bay health leaders are concerned following a steady decline in immunisation rates in 8-month-old babies.

The Ministry of Health's target rate was 95 per cent but figures from the National Immunisation Register showed Māori rates had dropped to 71 per cent vaccinated while New Zealand European fell to 83.6 per cent from January 1 to March 31 this year.

Vaccination rates have dropped in the last year.
Vaccination rates have dropped in the last year.

The low rates were flagged at a Bay of Plenty District Health Board meeting and DHB child and youth and pharmacy portfolio manager Tim Slow said it was "very concerned" about the decline.

He said various factors contributed to the decline,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: