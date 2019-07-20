It was a good article by Caroline Fleming on the trades sector shortage (News, July 13).

The Government should take it a step further back to the 1960s and '70s apprentices had everything paid for, such as their courses, tools, allowances and boots.

This would provide a continuing supply of qualified people and that's why it's all baby boomers still working now: we are the qualified people.

That's why it was our generation and our parents' generation that built all the infrastructure in this country - the hydro dams and all the Think Big projects. The '70s saw the biggest house building boom time.

Not everyone is an academic - many should learn a trade. It takes a few years to train. Who is going to fix your car your TV, fridge, build your house, engineers, electricians? Not someone out of university.

We don't need all these people coming out of university, who think everything happens on a computer. In my view, they are not productive for our country. In my opinion, we don't need more lawyers and government departments.

We have too many unproductive academic people in New Zealand and the Government wonders why our productivity is down. Take your rose-tinted glasses off and look.

(Abridged)



C Humphreys



Katikati



Concern over 15th Ave

Businesses on 15th Ave need to be worried about the widening project.

The article (News, July 19) makes no mention of the contractor, the design team, the project time or the contract value -- all important considerations as the work is being paid for by a ratepayers-funded loan.

We can only hope that the council engineering team keep close control of the progress and costs as we don't want another Greerton job or the endless slow progression such as there is in Durham Street.

I know they are intent on providing cycle lanes on the road but how about taking the downhill cyclists down 14th Ave and the uphill ones across to Burrows Street and up 14th Ave?

By all means provide a bus lane but allow cars to use it too, it's all about congestion after all. It would be a bit indulgent to provide a special lane for empty buses. A dedicated left turn lane at Fraser St would be good too.

Perhaps the whole project should be deferred for the incoming council to manage?

(Abridged)

Dan Russell

Tauranga



Versions of History

I don't agree with Buddy Mikaere (Opinion, July 3) when he says that some view General Cameron as the villain in the battle of Gate Pa.

Bay of Plenty was a battleground, with the Thames tribes, Ngapuhi, Waikato and the Arawa all taking part. In 1842, Major Bunbury was sent to Tauranga with a view to curbing the Arawa tribes.

In 1845, peace was inaugurated, and a stone inscribed "Te Maungarongo 1845" (the peacemaking) was set up at Maketu. After several hundred years, peace reigned throughout the Bay of Plenty.

During the 1840s and 1850s, Ngaiterangi took advantage of new trade and agricultural opportunities. By the late 1850s, they owned numerous coastal vessels and supplied Auckland with vegetables and other produce.

Unfortunately, this prosperity was sacrificed when in 1864 the Ngaiterangi Chief Rawiri Puhirake taunted the British demanding they come and fight him.

He even built a road for the British. He subsequently moved to Gate Pa where he got his wish, repelling the British.

The next battle Te Ranga was for Puhirake and Maori a crushing defeat. This re-established peace in Tauranga and signalled the end of the NZ Wars. The warmongering of Rawiri Puhirake was responsible for the land loss.



Richard Prince



Welcome Bay

