The Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Men's Club Rugby premier final is set to be a cracker of a match this weekend. Two strong Tauranga teams have been gearing up to battle, with an army of supporters backing either side. Reporter Caroline Fleming spoke to some of those behind the scenes and what they were expecting the atmosphere to be like for arguably Tauranga's biggest rugby match of the year.

The Baywide rugby premier final between Te Puna and Tauranga Sports this weekend is being hailed as "one for the history books".

