A Tauranga retiree will make a heartfelt voyage to France for a ceremony honouring his uncle who lost his life after being shot down by German troops 75 years ago.
"It will be emotional for me," Welcome Bay resident Richard Marryatt says.
The 80-year-old's uncle, Robert Jack Braddock, was a navigator on a Commonwealth Stirling MK IV plane heading Brittany to deliver arms to the French Resistance when German guns shot it down on August 5, 1944.
The plane crashed into a home in Ploughoumelen, a small village in northwestern France.
Marryatt was around five years old when his Uncle Jack died. His uncle enlisted in the air force and began his training in 1940, before heading to Canada in 1942 and then the UK in 1943.
"When I was just able to walk, I wandered up behind him when he was working in the garden. He didn't see me there and turned around, his shovel whacking me in the forehead," he laughed, pointing between his eyes.
The family of another New Zealander who was a pilot on the mission, Henare Uru, would also be attending and Marryatt was looking forward to meeting them.
His daughter, Gillian, will accompany him on the journey which will include a stop in Paris.
"I'm glad she's coming - she can look after me," he says, chuckling.