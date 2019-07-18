I was surprised to read that the cost of the underpass had risen to $33 million but accept the arguments that strengthening for the overpass loading and the complex diversions required to achieve that would escalate costs significantly.



However, it seems that other options haven't been seriously considered so how about this: rather than have one single underpass have two under each northern on/off ramp.

This could be constructed after the main straight-through overpass/bridge has been completed and is operational thereby minimising diversion requirements. It could possibly utilise each end of the existing underpass.



The compromise is that cyclists and pedestrians have to negotiate an additional climb up to roundabout level. For the project some re-scheduling may be required.



I've looked at the artist's impression published by NZTA in February and there appears to be plenty of room between the edge of the overpass and the road to fit a U-shaped ramp and then a path between the roundabout and the bridge abutment.

As a local resident and part-time cyclist this option appeals more than negotiating at least two sets of traffic lights.

Peter Marks

Mount Maunganui



Moral courage

If the English cricket team had any moral courage, they would have declared the final, and hence the tournament, to be a draw.

To gloat on a win by a technicality is not worthy of the game of cricket.

Especially after that very dubious decision in their favour on their very first ball.



Vaughan Chetwynd

Tauranga



Tie Breaker

With both teams equal on scores logic says that the team that lost the fewer wickets should be the winner.

Bryan Johnson

Omokoroa

