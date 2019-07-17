BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

It's all systems go for the first show of 2019 Art 'n' Tartan wearable arts show and competition – opening night is tomorrow at 8pm.

Models gathered at the Celtic Barn in Waipū last weekend where director Stuart Devenie and assistant director Mags Crichton put them through their paces.

The models also heard for the first time the music selected to accompany their costume show.

This week the barn has been transformed into a state of the art theatre, as dozens of volunteers hung blackout curtains on the walls, erected a stage and put out seating – while staying out of the way of the sound and light technicians putting up lights, video screens and sound systems.

All tickets for Saturday's matinee and awards night shows are sold, but a few are still available for Friday night – buy yours through the Waipū Museum or at www.eventfinda.co.nz .

Midwinter plunge

Twenty brave souls splashed into the waves for Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club's annual midwinter July swim.

Kathy Worthy (left) and her niece Sacha Moreland, best dressed in tartan winners at the Waipu Cove Life Saving Club midwinter swim. Photo / Supplied

Winners of the best dressed in tartan prize were swimmers Sacha Moreland and her aunt Kathy Worthy, who described their time in the water as exhilarating. "The water was breath-taking," said Moreland. "I literally couldn't catch my breath it was so cold. It was great fun and the best day for it."

Messy milking fun

While Art 'N' Tartan takes centre stage at Winter in Waipū this weekend, next weekend sees the final events in the festival.

Waipū Golf Club's Tartan nine-hole tournament gets under way at 1pm on July 28. All welcome for a fun ambrose tournament, prizes for the best-dressed in tartan. Phone 432 0259 to enter.

The previous night, on July 27, it's time for the new and improved Yourvet Great Waipu Milk-Off which starts at 6pm at the Caledonian Hall. Anyone over 18 is welcome to enter and compete for the title of Fastest Milker In the Shire, trying their hand at the udders of artificial cows Agnes and Morag.

This is not a competition for the dairy intolerant or for those who don't enjoy a wee dram – it will get messy, but aprons are provided. There will be a series of heats, semifinals and a grand final to determine the winner.

Running alongside the milking competition, MC Jenny Carr will run a Scottish-themed quiz with great prizes to be won and for extra fun, test your riding skills on a mechanical bull. Everyone is welcome to enter the milk off, call 432 0500 to reserve your place.

DNA and the family tree

If you are interested in genealogy and wonder how DNA testing could help your research, book in for the seminar that Waipū Genealogy group are running this Monday, 9.30am to 4.30pm at the Waipū Coronation Hall with Australian genealogist Michelle Patient.

Patient, described as a scientist, computer geek and DNA enthusiast, grew up with a grandmother whose family stories sparked a lifelong interest in genealogy.

Topics include what DNA test results look like, how to start analysing them and useful tools and techniques.

You will have plenty of chances to ask questions and will receive a handout. The cost is $25 cash on the day, BYO lunch, morning and afternoon tea provided. Booking is essential so contact Wendy at waipu.igg@gmail.com or 027 480 6275 or Nancy 432 7079.

Tartan pet parade

Pets and their owners dressed in tartan and followed the pipers down Waipū's main street last weekend for Waipū's unique People and Pet Parade.

Kylie and Natalie Parsons with Max the collie cross and Basil the chihuahua at the Waipū pet parade. Photo / Dan Sloane

Caro Brooking with her goat, Masport, at the Waipū pet parade. Photo / Dan Sloane

The Vet Centre organises the parade and donates all proceeds to the SPCA.

Of the numerous dogs, several goats and one cat the winners were - best kid: Jemima with Rosie (dog); best match: Lucy Troost with Tessa (dog), best large animal: Caro Stanners with Masport the Arapawa goat; best small dog: "Teo" Dearlee; best medium dog: Annie Archer with Magic; best large dog: Kaylee with Barney; best owner and pet: Suza Katene-Cotton with Tama (dog); best trick: Jesse-James Clotworthy with Frenchie; best cat: Alex and Bronwyn Zimmerman with Spartan; spot prize: Mags Crichton and Piper the dog.

Shortbread skills tested

Bakers put their shortbread making skills to the test at the Waipū Fire Station as part of the Winter in Waipū festivities this month.

Mary Farrell with her prize-winning shortbread. Photo / Supplied

Fire brigade volunteers put in the hard yards testing all the entries, and the following emerged as winners: Lads – George Mutch, Lasses – Mary Farrell, Kiddies – Evie Bolt and Novelty – Rikki Taiaroa.

