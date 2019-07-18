A Bay woman is urging others to check their tax codes after being hit with a big tax bill and says the rules need to be clearer with taxpayers.
Reporter Sandra Conchie reveals why people could be under or overpaying tax if they have more than one job, are on national super and working, or if they have other sources of income.

A Mount Maunganui woman stung with a $1500 tax bill has prompted her to warn other people to check they are on the right secondary tax rate.

Linda Thompson, 65, who works for NZME, said she began getting

