I am appalled to learn that the replacement Bayfair link underbridge has been cancelled by NZTA.

Although I don't live in the surrounding area, I use the underpass regularly.

While caring for my toddler grandson at Bayfair Estate we always walk to Bayfair shopping mall.

As a cyclist, I enjoy the seamless and relaxing ride on the cycleways around the Matapihi, Tauranga, Mount loop crossing the rail and harbour bridges. The Bayfair underbridge provides an essential safe passage for this loop. As I shopper, I sometimes park at Bayfair and walk to shops in Owens place, thus avoiding a highly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Overthrow incident

Costly trip

Related articles: