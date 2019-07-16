I am appalled to learn that the replacement Bayfair link underbridge has been cancelled by NZTA.

Although I don't live in the surrounding area, I use the underpass regularly.

While caring for my toddler grandson at Bayfair Estate we always walk to Bayfair shopping mall.

As a cyclist, I enjoy the seamless and relaxing ride on the cycleways around the Matapihi, Tauranga, Mount loop crossing the rail and harbour bridges. The Bayfair underbridge provides an essential safe passage for this loop. As I shopper, I sometimes park at Bayfair and walk to shops in Owens place, thus avoiding a highly congested roundabout.

The underbridge is frequented by children walking and cycling to school, the elderly on mopeds as well as numerous cyclists enjoying it for recreation or on route to work. The thought of waiting for traffic lights, inhaling polluted air at one of Tauranga's most congested roundabouts fills my heart with dread. Like others, we will be forced back into our cars thus contributing to the traffic problem.

It is an utterly absurd lack of foresight and planning when there is supposed to be a strong focus on cycleways and other forms of transport. Please find a solution for the community!

Julie Carle

Mount Maunganui



Overthrow incident

Well, at least one good thing may have come out of the Black Caps magnificent performance.

Can we now forget about the underarm and concentrate on the overthrow incident?

Robert England

Papamoa



Costly trip

My husband and I got a taxi from Welcome Bay to Tauranga Airport in March and it cost $75 which I thought was a bit steep.

How can that be justified?

Paula Laurie

Welcome Bay

