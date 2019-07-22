Air travellers are turning their sights to Tauranga as the number of passengers in and out of the city airport booms.

The number of people flying in and out of Tauranga airport increased by 22 per cent in the quarter ending June 2019, compared to the same period last year.

Year on year, the number was up 17 per cent, with a total of 475,000 passengers walking the Tauranga tarmac over the past year.

These figures come just months after the airport's $13.9 million terminal revamp, with Tauranga Airport manager Ray Dumble saying the airport would have been in "big

