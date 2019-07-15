Scott Illingworth and Megan Clarkin are strongly against the NZTA's decision to shut the Baylink underpass with no option of another one. Photo / File

Regarding the issue of the underpass at Bayfair, the many elderly who live in the suburb of Bayfair off Matapihi Rd will be adversely affected by no underpass tunnel.

For many it is their daily exercise, some no longer drive, they find the proximity to the shopping and amenities a very good reason they bought their homes there.

A solution perhaps could be to organise a shuttle service.

Glenis Morgan

Ohauiti



Make decisions

I have to say I completely agree with the points made by Mr Douglas (Letters, July 10).

Council needs to make decisions and get on with doing things. It needs to be brave enough to make decisions not everyone will like.

We are wasting too much time with endless consultation. There will always be whingers, but my view is that our elected members are pandering to them and it is grinding projects to a halt.

Make some calls, roll with the punches and our city will be better in the future because of it.

Andrew Sommerville

Tauranga

