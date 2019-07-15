Scott Illingworth and Megan Clarkin are strongly against the NZTA's decision to shut the Baylink underpass with no option of another one. Photo / File

Regarding the issue of the underpass at Bayfair, the many elderly who live in the suburb of Bayfair off Matapihi Rd will be adversely affected by no underpass tunnel.

For many it is their daily exercise, some no longer drive, they find the proximity to the shopping and amenities a very good reason they bought their homes there.

A solution perhaps could be to organise a shuttle service.

Glenis Morgan
Ohauiti

Make decisions

