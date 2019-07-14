The sponsor's product went down well for Waverley Harvesting Border on Saturday evening after their emphatic 43-10 win over Byford's Readimix Taihape in the last Grand Hotel Challenge Shield defence of 2019 at Memorial Park.

Eager to spend the hotel voucher for holding the Shield at the end of the round robin, Border knew they had little recent successes in their longest away game trip on the season, and the home side did strike first with Taihape backline leader Dane Whale scoring a converted try.

However, playing to secure their home semifinal and with a reinforced lineup beginning to find

