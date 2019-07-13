In their quest for the championship three-peat, McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu continue to signal ominous tones for the other Tasman Tanning Division 1 semifinalists after they clinically ended Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist's season this afternoon.

Facing an injury-wracked home side held together by sticky-tape and binder twine, Ruapehu's physicality in their carries and at the breakdown proved too much at Spriggens Park.

Marist had several more key players helped off during the match, while those remaining made too many handling errors to be competitive in the 46-10 defeat.

Wanting to make sure their top spot on the table was secure, while

