Experts say cash and coins still have their place in people's wallets despite the banking world being more technologically and digitally-driven.

The future of cash will be the subject of an upcoming Reserve Bank event hosted by the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, in light of the Bank's concerns that some New Zealanders, already left out of the banking or digital worlds, will be severely disadvantaged if society veers toward having less cash.

In a report released on the topic on June 19, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said: "We see these issues as being about less cash, and not becoming

