By Bryan Gould

It may be that we have all misinterpreted the somewhat surprising "bromance" between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. It has been all too easy to assume that it is Kim who is cosying up to Trump rather than the other way round, that it is Kim who sees himself as a supplicant and as an acolyte of the American president, and who seeks to gain some reflected glory from his association with Trump.

But recent events suggest that this is a misinterpretation of the relationship - that it is Trump who is star-struck and who

