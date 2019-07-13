When Aaron Craig's wife told him he needed a life and a hobby she probably didn't think he would buy up 1600ha of pine forest near Whanganui, set up a deer breeding farm and build four luxury lodges. He tells Laurel Stowell how and why he did it.

Aaron Craig is an owner and director of Reliable Foundations - the biggest foundation company in New Zealand. It makes ribraft foundations that withstand earthquakes.

"Earthquakes turned the business into a gold mine, and from there people realised what a fabulous foundation it was."

Craig is selling the business in March next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.