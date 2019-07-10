BAY NEWS BITES

The brilliantly wacky Russell Birdman Festival is back on July 12 and 13 this year, so grab the kids, your mates - and a raincoat - for some fun family entertainment.

This year the festival is celebrating 14 years of people wearing weird and wonderful costumes and jumping off the Russell wharf in the middle of winter.

The event starts off with the infamous drag race from 4.30pm on Friday, where grown men and women dress in the opposite gender, followed by a beach bonfire and kiwi adventure walk.

Saturday's activities start at 9.30am with a beach dig followed by

