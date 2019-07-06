By Jane Trask

Comment

When a baby is born, new parents often joke about a manual needing to come straight afterwards to ensure we know what we are doing. Would, I wonder, such a manual have a chapter on mum guilt?

The moment our babies are born, we feel guilt. Guilt over normal mum things like is my baby sleeping enough? Eating and drinking enough? Am I playing with my baby enough?

And then guilt over teeny tiny things like mounting giant washing piles and dishes, vacuuming and tidying up. Then there are bigger guilt triggers like am I paying

