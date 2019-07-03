The New Zealand Transport Agency is considering adding a third lane to the Bayfair overpass (News, June 14).

Surely a new build like this would be four lanes at the outset.

Have they not learned from the debacle at Hairini? Do they not realise that at one end of Maunganui Rd is New Zealand's largest and fastest-growing port and industrial area?

Do they not realise that a tidal flow system is a last gasp solution to bad design?
A build like this anywhere else in the world would have extra lanes built-in for future-proofing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ross Ogle
Tauranga

Praise for

Related articles: