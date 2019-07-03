

The New Zealand Transport Agency is considering adding a third lane to the Bayfair overpass (News, June 14).

Surely a new build like this would be four lanes at the outset.

Have they not learned from the debacle at Hairini? Do they not realise that at one end of Maunganui Rd is New Zealand's largest and fastest-growing port and industrial area?

Do they not realise that a tidal flow system is a last gasp solution to bad design?

A build like this anywhere else in the world would have extra lanes built-in for future-proofing.

Advertisement

Ross Ogle

Tauranga



Praise for maternity Unit.

In times when our medical providers receive a lot of flak, I wish to praise the service that my daughter and her partner received during their time in the Tauranga Hospital maternity unit.

While the outcome was not what we wanted, I can but praise the staff that attended my family. They were ultimate professionals in every phase and the courtesy shown were simply amazing. I thank you from the bottom of my heart you were wonderful along with the assistance of my daughters two midwives.

Roy Skedgwell

Whatawhata

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz