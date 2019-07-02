The debate relating to the anti-smacking legislation banning the physical disciplining of children (Opinion June 8 and June 14) whether in the home or at school, has arisen because of our departure as a nation from the truths and principles expounded in the Bible, especially in relation to the correction of children.

Firstly is our failure to recognise our fallen state even in childhood - especially in the areas of obedience to parents and others in authority.

Children need boundaries and failure to accept these should have consequences - even some mild physical punishment. We should, as it says in Colossians 3:20, expect our children to "obey your parents in all things".

We need to recognise afresh the truth of Proverbs 22:6 to "bring up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart therefrom".

Advertisement

This implies firmness and physical correction which, administered in moderation and in love, earns the child's respect and love and is appreciated later in life.

We (children included) all need to learn that behaviours and attitudes good and bad, will have consequences.

The old axiom "spare the rod (smack) and spoil the child" is as true today as ever.

David Preest

Rotorua



Questions over electric vehicles

Has anyone given serious thought to the future with electric vehicles?

Very few people in New Zealand have solar or wind power, this means that most are reliant on the power companies. Also, electric vehicles cost more to purchase, more to build, the batteries are very expensive and have to be replaced quite frequently.

The cars travel a very small distance before requiring recharging.

Our electric power bills are fearfully high now, add a car-charge to that and we would need our pensions doubled! Surely hydrogen power is far more sensible. At least until we all have solar power and the distance one may travel is improved.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz