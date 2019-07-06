Rae Roadley, Maungaturoto resident and writer of 48 Hours' column The Country Side, is exploring a different type of county.


A dry, dusty and sprawling town in the northern reaches of the Northern Territory has an unusual water feature.

The tide at Derby has one of the largest rises and falls in the world at about 11 metres.

The rapid flow draws tonnes of dirt that turns the sea muddy brown. But just a 30-minute seaplane ride away is bright turquoise sea and a remarkable phenomenon.

Fourteen of us, captain included, crammed into the plane that lifted us

