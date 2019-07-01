On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Committee chairman John Bain said bus services were trialled in rural areas in Whangārei previously but were swiftly cancelled due to poor uptake.
"It only reasonably pays to run these services. We don't mind getting a subsidy from the NZ Transport Agency but if we don't get bums on seats, it's not going to reasonably support the efforts of others."
Bain said planning for another trial was "well down the track" and urged commuters to make use of bus services in their areas if the opportunity arose.
Social advocate Carol Peters said the ever-rising fuel prices meant the availability of more public transport in Northland was a "big deal" for rural folk.
She said buses should run between Whangārei and Dargaville and in areas like Mangakahia and even at Whangaruru.
"If we're taxing the poor people, we really need to look at alternative transport," she said.
Former Whangārei mayor Stan Semenoff owns the largest log haulage business in Northland and said taxes paid for by trucking companies and others were not invested in the areas they serviced.
"The fuel price hike will have a big impact on us but we can't always pass those costs to our customers who also have difficulty passing them on to their customers.
"I wish the state of our roads gets better because they have deteriorated in the last five years and have gotten worse in the last two to three years despite the road user charges going up.
"One only has to see the amount of logs exported through NorthPort at Marsden, that's revenue for the government which should be going back to areas the tax revenue comes from but that doesn't happen," Semenoff said.
Road Transport Forum director Greg Pert said the latest increase in road user charges would not only increase costs of all trucking firms, including those in Northland, but consumers would end up paying more in the long run.
"When you think about all the goods that are transported by truck, including essentials such as food and the exports that keep our economy moving – goods to market being a big part of the Northland economy - each additional cost to transporting goods costs every New Zealander.
"If a company can't pass on costs to customers, then they have to look at reducing costs elsewhere, such as cutting staff. It's hard to see who the winners are from these increases," Pert said.