Bus services may be reintroduced in parts of rural Whangārei as another fuel tax hike prompts calls for better public transport services to lower travelling costs in Northland.

From yesterday, petrol excise duty rose 3 cents — from 63 cents per litre to 66 cents— increasing to 70 cents from July next year.

Road user charges for diesel vehicles have gone up by about 5.5 per cent from yesterday and trucking companies in Northland are expected to be the worst affected.

Excluding GST, the road user charges for most light diesel vehicles will increase from $59.13 per 1000 kilometres to

