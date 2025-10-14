Advertisement
Local election 2025: Whangārei Heads leads district in voter turnout

Susan Botting
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
3 mins to read

Parua Bay's Tangiwai Baker says her ward's high voter turnout is a testimony to everyone who made an effort to have their say. Photo / Susan Botting

Passionate Whangārei Heads residents say they’re proud as punch to be topping the district’s local election voter turnout.

And they’re hoping to equal or better their 58.9% turnout in 2028.

Some 2825 of Whangārei Heads General Ward’s 5287 electors had their say in the election to achieve the district-leading result.

