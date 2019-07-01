An excellent article on the comparison between Tauranga and Rotorua (News, June 29) and one other major difference is in the roading area.

Virtually no pedestrian crossings, being similar to Taupo, not much yellow painted on the roads, unlike Tauranga where it is everywhere and relatively few traffic lights.

Maybe we should contract the Rotorua Council transport division to attend to Tauranga's growing roading issues?

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Disappointed over comments

I was disappointed to read in Saturday's Bay of Plenty Times that Tauranga City councillor Larry Baldock said that "other issues are more important than climate change".

What planet is he on? Clearly not the third planet from the sun.

Climate change is the single most important issue we all have to grapple with. No other issue is more important and the sooner our elected representatives acknowledge that the better.

Globally, our city and our country might be small players, but if Tauranga was to put in place serious attempts to mitigate climate change, we may influence our own government to do the same, and leading by example thereby influence other countries.

Larry Dixon

Brookfield

