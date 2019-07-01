An excellent article on the comparison between Tauranga and Rotorua (News, June 29) and one other major difference is in the roading area.

Virtually no pedestrian crossings, being similar to Taupo, not much yellow painted on the roads, unlike Tauranga where it is everywhere and relatively few traffic lights.

Maybe we should contract the Rotorua Council transport division to attend to Tauranga's growing roading issues?

Mike Baker
Bethlehem

Disappointed over comments

I was disappointed to read in Saturday's Bay of Plenty Times that Tauranga City councillor Larry Baldock said that "other issues are more important than climate change".

What planet

