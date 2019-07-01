ON THE SAME PAGE

"I'm leaving you". Three little words that hung around in the air as I said them while those close by who had heard the comment suddenly held their breath.

The familiar face in front of me started to go through the range of emotions I had expected.

First there was the smile and a bit of laughter. Sort of like the Tui ad, you know what I mean. "Yeah, right".

Then came bewilderment, a moment of silence longer than it should have been, as reality started to sink in. He is actually going to leave me.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The lady in the

Related articles: