The rate of suicide for the Whanganui district is higher than the national average and has been since statistics began being recorded in 2007.

Now, the district is doing something about it.

The Whanganui District Health Board (WDHB) is sponsoring a suicide prevention strategy for the Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu districts.

WDHB has partnered with Te Oranganui Trust and Healthy Families Whanganui who will work together to have the strategy completed by July 2020.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Healthy Families' Marguerite McGuckin is the project manager for the co-design of the strategy and said community input would be the key to ensuring its success.

Related articles: