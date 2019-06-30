GJ Gardner Wanganui Athletic have shook off the disppointment of their loss to rivals New Plymouth Rangers in the best way possible with a 1-0 boilover against defending Lotto Federation League champions Palmerston North Marist on Saturday.

The mid-year strain that can lay low even the best teams and Marist, despite sitting second on the table with a 7-0-2 record and coming off a 7-1 thrashing of Palmerston North Boys High, had a disrupted week with no training sessions and were missing several squad members for their trip to Wembley Park.

In fact, it was noted by Athletic coach Jason

Related articles: