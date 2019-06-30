After two weeks of not doing themselves justice and losing player-coach Anthony Bell with a broken leg, a rejuvenated Versatile Wanganui City FC got back on track with a 6-0 hammering of the Lotto Federation League's wooden-spooners Palmerston North Boys High on Saturday.

City, under co-coach Latham Berry, took a fairly well balanced side down to Skoglund Park, getting the senior players to cover Bell's absence while taking the chance against schoolboy opposition to introduce a couple of their own 17-year-olds into the starting lineup on defence.

They were further aided by the arrival of City's favourite code-hopper Jake Lockett

