Ed Weston's face shone from the college projector, his smile beaming at the hundreds of people there to celebrate his life.

The Doobie Brothers' words, "Without love, where would you be now?" from one of Weston's favourite tunes echoed through Otumoetai College's performing arts centre.

Friends, family, colleagues and students smiled and tapped their toes as they remembered their beloved English teacher.

Weston had been battling mantle cell lymphoma since the beginning of last year and was not expected to live past last Christmas. Devastatingly, he died on June 17.

At a public memorial for Weston, there were tears, stories

