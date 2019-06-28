

Ed Weston's face shone from the college projector, his smile beaming at the hundreds of people there to celebrate his life.

The Doobie Brothers' words, "Without love, where would you be now?" from one of Weston's favourite tunes echoed through Otumoetai College's performing arts centre.

Friends, family, colleagues and students smiled and tapped their toes as they remembered their beloved English teacher.

Weston had been battling mantle cell lymphoma since the beginning of last year and was not expected to live past last Christmas. Devastatingly, he died on June 17.

At a public memorial for Weston, there were tears, stories and laughter shared as former colleagues, family and friends shared how they knew "Ed".

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon choked back tears as he reflected on the first time he met Weston.

Ed Weston's smiling face beams from the college projector. Photo / Supplied

It was the beginning of last year and Gordon had just taken over from former principal Dave Randell and was still finding his feet.

"The Ed appeared with his big booming voice and said, 'Russell, welcome home'. He took me in this bear hug and that moment, I was home," he said.

"Ed always had that way of making you feel at home."

Gordon said Weston's "genuine warmth, sincerity" and unique teaching methods would never be forgotten.

"There are no words to describe how we are feeling today," he said.

"Ed's life was monumental ... He was caring, compassionate, and always helping tie up the loose ends."

Ed Weston lost his battle to cancer on June 17. Photo / George Novak

Bolly Newton shared her memories of being a student in Weston's English classes.

"Some teachers start at 8am and go home at 4pm. Ed was not one of those," she said. "He was a teacher in the absolute true sense of the word. He was always a teacher."

Newton recalled watching the romance drama Chocolat countless times and said students loved going to class with Weston "because it was always fun".

Former colleague Claire Lander read a poem Weston had written before he passed and teacher Carolyn Dwight said, "Ed loved people and everyone loved Ed".

"We all thought he had longer. We wish we had spent more time when we had it, that we weren't too busy," she said.

"Let us learn from our regrets and become more like Ed, who always had time for a smile, a chat, a joke. Ed's legacy is to remind us of what really matters and above all, to care."

Otumoetai College deputy principal Bruce Farthing MCd the service. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Weston's niece Abi Wood-Bodley joked she always knew her uncle was a bit of a celebrity as she admired the hundreds of people there to remember the man she called her second Dad.

"My dearest Teddy, this is the only writing assignment you have ever given me, but it is by far the hardest I have ever written," she said.

"No matter how many fancy adjectives I string together and how cleverly they might work, it is nearly impossible to encapsulate the essence of Ed with words."

Her brother and Weston's nephew Frankie Wood-Bodley also shared his memories of his uncle.

"Uncle Ed was a very special person. He was a hero, he was my best friend, my cheerleader and most of all my partner in crime," he said.

Weston's good friend Miranda Thorpe read a eulogy on behalf of her husband who sadly could not attend the service.

Phil Newton said he was at the movies watching a film named after one of Weston's favourite authors, Tolkien, on the night his former colleague and good friend died.

Newton said the film talked about three words: Oak, fellowship and courage.

"Those are three words which will always weigh more heavily now charged with the spirit of Ed Weston, a man we all loved."

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon reflected on his memories of Weston. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Otumoetai College deputy principal Bruce Farthing thanked Weston "for just being you".

"You have, through your many actions, caused so many people to come to believe in themselves," he said. "Your service to humanity has never faltered."

At the end of the service, Farthing invited people to view the art exhibition Weston had arranged just days before he died.

The deputy principal then rang the school bell one last time, something Weston used to do before every staff meeting.

Ed Weston's smile still beaming from the projector.