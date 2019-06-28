I read with admiration Rachel Stewart's assertion that everyone has the right to tell "their truth".

At last, a columnist who can see past the politically correct gay pride agenda and hysteria, and see the Israel Folau situation to be an assault on his right to speak what she says is his truth.

As a fellow Christian, I happen to believe his truth to be "The Truth".

That aside, Rachel is unashamedly who she is and defends her right to say so. In the time of Jesus and through to the present day (with Israel Folau, and wife Maria included)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Never ask for whom the bell tolls ...

Related articles:

Not National's fault

Positivity is the key