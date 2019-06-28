I read with admiration Rachel Stewart's assertion that everyone has the right to tell "their truth".

At last, a columnist who can see past the politically correct gay pride agenda and hysteria, and see the Israel Folau situation to be an assault on his right to speak what she says is his truth.

As a fellow Christian, I happen to believe his truth to be "The Truth".

That aside, Rachel is unashamedly who she is and defends her right to say so. In the time of Jesus and through to the present day (with Israel Folau, and wife Maria included) many of Jesus' followers were prepared to sacrifice themselves even to the point of death, to stand for what and who they committed their lives to.

Advertisement

We may hear Jesus' teachings, but whether we believe them or not he left up to us. For repeating these teachings Israel has been what Rachel calls "publicly slapped around".

That's no understatement!

I commend Rachel Stewart for her defence of honesty and our right of free speech.

Jan Stevenson

Rotorua



Never ask for whom the bell tolls ...

To quote John Donne; "Any man's death diminishes me for I am involved in mankind."

Like any parent, I was horrified at the murder of James Bulger more than 20 years ago, more so because the perpetrators were so young.

As a child, we all did things we later regretted - cruelty to insects and animals mostly, sometimes being a bully, sometimes hurting others for no reason; we were children, and children have to learn.

We have to remember that these two killers were children, nothing more, nothing less, and, as such, more blame should be on the parents.

Also, in the case of Jon Venables and his later indulgement in porn sites, remember he was for many years locked up with older criminals and faced with indoctrination a normal child would have avoided.

Believe it or not, he deserves a little understanding, just a tiny bit of charity; if all of us bore into adulthood the sins of our childhood, we would all be damned.

To those who would deny him this mercy, I say "Who among you qualifies to throw the first stone?"

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Not National's fault

Social housing is not National Party's fault as Jackie Evans states (Letters, June 24 ).

If Labour had put a capital gains tax on the amount above Government valuation we wouldn't be in this situation.

Also land agents by law should have to show the selling price of the property on the market which they are not doing.

G.V. Shuter

Rotorua



Positivity is the key

It's always been okay to be Māori (Dr Rawiri Taonui, June 23 ) just like its okay to be any race.

The key is education, then the world, yes the world, is your oyster for career opportunities.

I wish people would realise this and just get on with it instead of publishing this sort of tit for tat stuff which gets you nowhere, actually it sticks up walls between the races.

We all realise the wrongs that have been done and are trying to put it right but two wrongs don't make a right all it does is keep the cycle of racism going.

A word of friendly advice: Look at the glass half full - positivity is the key to anything.

A "can-do attitude" goes a long way, especially in this PC society we all live in.

Harmony of the races is the key to living a long and happy life in this land of ours, what's that saying: United we stand Divided we Fall, and this country is definitely worth being United for, isn't it?

Gavin Muir

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz