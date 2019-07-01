Whanganui's brand new food composting business, Easy Earth, has its first 14 customers and its HotRot in-vessel composting system working.

Easy Earth, owned by Derek and Sarah Pickering, has set up in a 2500 square metre yard in Karoro Rd, next door to Whanganui's Beach Rd pump station. It can compost two tonnes of food waste a day, keeping it out of landfill and turning it into a useful soil additive.

The manager is Melany Davy and it's almost her dream job - except that at this stage she's mostly working on her own and would like more company. Brought

