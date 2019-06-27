I really enjoyed reading Rachel Stewart's article (Opinion, June 26) and I agree with her views entirely.

I am a 76-year-old married woman with grown up sons, with strong views on most things so it was good to read something I could have written myself.

I loved the "why should I feel proud" for being gay comment. It annoys me intensely that we have all these gay pride parades and rainbow stuff.

We are what we are and it is their business, no one else's. People shouldn't have to celebrate their sexual preference. Each to his own.

