I really enjoyed reading Rachel Stewart's article (Opinion, June 26) and I agree with her views entirely.

I am a 76-year-old married woman with grown up sons, with strong views on most things so it was good to read something I could have written myself.

I loved the "why should I feel proud" for being gay comment. It annoys me intensely that we have all these gay pride parades and rainbow stuff.

We are what we are and it is their business, no one else's. People shouldn't have to celebrate their sexual preference. Each to his own.

Advertisement

As for Israel Folau, he believes what he believes and we are all entitled to voice our opinions.

Our choice to agree or disagree but certainly not to vilify.

Many thanks Rachel for an item well written.

Liz St George

Ohauiti



Mixed blessings on track delay



So, our mighty warriors at Tauranga City Council have decided to sit on their hands again in regards to reopening the Mount Base Track.

I have been a strong advocate to have the track reopened as soon as possible but I was also taught as a child that "there are always two sides to the coin".



We have bemoaned the fact that so many of our cruise ship passengers get whisked off to Rotorua or Hobbiton and now we have given them another reason to leave town.

This is great because I can do my shopping down at the Mount without any crowds and it will give the local retailers a rest.



Also with the state of the track as it is, we might lose some of those pesky sporting events that have used the track as a running course in the past. Plenty of space at the Marine Parade eateries now!



And the money we save from track maintenance and noxious weed control could go into the Bella Vista fund.



Good work councillors. (Abridged)



Andrew Lattimore

Mount Maunganui

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz

1