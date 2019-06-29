No one likes a show-off. I prefer show-ups.

Show-ups muck in for carpools, clean-ups, fundraising, kid caring, food sharing and visiting.

It sounds simple. It can be hard.

How many relationships dissolve when one or both parties stop showing up? Physically, emotionally, or both - someone went elsewhere, geographically or emotionally, losing themselves in cyber conversations or a job, maybe got cosy with a third party…

If I've learned one thing from running, it's show up. They say 90 per cent of finishing the race is reaching the start line. There is no shame in DNF - did not finish.

