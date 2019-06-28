Every year more migrants are choosing to call New Zealand home. Imran Ali talks to some of our newest citizens.


His dyslexia became an anathema to even his parents who shunned him but Zulkarnayeen Sattar used it as motivation to forge ahead in life.

Support came via his grandmother who gave him whatever little money she had and the then 16-year-old from Chittagong, in southeastern Bangladesh, left for Auckland to study with just a bag of clothes.

That was 16 years ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last week, he stood shoulder to shoulder with other proud migrants who received their New Zealand citizenship at