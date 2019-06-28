We've got great stories to tell, now it's about getting them out there.

That's the stance of Whanganui and Partners' strategic lead for brand and events, Jonathan Sykes, who started the role on Monday.

The new position based solely around marketing was keenly backed by former Whanganui and Partners Board director Jonathan Russell, who died in April.

Sykes joins Whanganui and Partners after spending just over two years working in marketing for UCOL, mainly working in Palmerston North but often visiting the Whanganui campus.

He also has marketing experience working for insurance firm AXA.

Sykes indicates putting an emphasis on

