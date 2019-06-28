On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"From some conversations I've had, there's a lot of talk about a perception challenge with Whanganui, but when you really get under the skin of what it actually is, it's that people just don't know what's here.
"It's about giving them more reasons to come here and reaching out to the broader region that may include Taranaki and Palmerston North.
"People love living here, maybe that doesn't permeate out as widely as we might like but there's some absolutely fantastic things going on here."
Whanganui's heritage and the legal status of the Whanganui River is what Sykes identifies as key to marketing the district.
"It's great we've got those two credible things to give a sense of the quality of the place.
"Those are some core aspects of Whanganui to hold on to as we grow the number of people who live here and businesses that are based here."
Sykes says there's room to grow in terms of events, especially when it comes to getting businesses to give Whanganui a try.
"The airport is so near, there's definitely some facilities we just need to make sure people are aware of and that they understand what's available."
Sykes said the Labour Party conference, which will bring in hundreds of delegates to Whanganui in November, will give businesses an idea of how compact the city is, and will highlight the cost effectiveness of Whanganui compared to other destinations.
While Whanganui and Partners is looking to lift the district to the next level, Sykes says it's the city's residents that also play a big role in marketing.
"Everyone's got a role to play and when there is good news we need to make sure we let people know.
"Everyone in Whanganui are advocates and really it's about the people telling Whanganui's story."