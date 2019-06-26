ON THE ROAD

It's fascinating to watch an Australian YouTube clip of a motorcycle cop catching drivers on their cellphones. It's had almost 5 million views and almost 8000 comments. It shows a cop threading through traffic stopped at lights with the camera on the bike and telling snapped drivers to pull over when they are through the lights.

The comments are mainly cheering the guy on, and expressing frustration about how many cellphone drivers there are and what can be the consequences.

These consequences, though, are not only around the distracted driver on their phone, but also what might be happening in the mind of the observer.

I was stopped at traffic lights in Auckland recently with a cellphone driver stopped next to me, going the other way. I felt this uncanny urge to yell across the couple of metres separating us to "Get off the phone".

I didn't yell but my instinctive reaction disturbed me. There could have been consequences of distraction in both cars as an outcome of my almost outburst.

I'm not normally one for a spontaneous reaction like that in any situation. I'm the quiet type, with mostly considered comment and contemplating yelling across the tarmac would not be what I would normally do. This sort of anger while driving is popularly called "road rage" and is pretty common.

Nearly 80 per cent of drivers expressed anger or aggression at other drivers' behaviour at least once in the past year, while behind the wheel. Photo / Getty Images

According to a 2016 study by the American Automobile Association, nearly 80 per cent of drivers expressed significant anger or aggression at other drivers' behaviour at least once in the past year, while behind the wheel.

Around half of those who are on the receiving end of aggression such as horn honking, a rude gesture or tailgating, admit to responding with aggressive behaviour themselves.

The question arises about why we have different behaviour when behind the wheel as compared to normal life?

According to psychologist and University of Queensland Professor, Stan Steindl, being in our own car grants us a certain type of anonymity, which also exacerbates the actions we take when we are angry - specifically the profanities that tend to spill out of our mouths in a traffic situation.

Being in our own car grants us a certain type of anonymity, which also exacerbates the actions we take when we are angry in a traffic situation. Photo / Getty Images

"When people feel anonymous, they no longer have the internal social self - checks of self-consciousness, embarrassment, guilt or shame which would normally rein in this type of behaviour," he said.

Many people find the driving environment itself is anxiety inducing. A 2018 Massey University study revealed that two-thirds of Kiwi drivers experience some sort of anxiety on the road with 16 per cent reporting severe anxiety.

Researcher, Dr Joanne Taylor comments that, "The severe anxiety level surprised her, as this can lead to exaggerated safety behaviour such as slow driving and uncertainty when changing lanes.

"Anxious drivers were worried about road rage from others, holding other drivers up, getting in their way, being criticised for their driving and making other drivers angry."

Many people find the driving environment itself is anxiety inducing. Photo / Getty Images

Conversely, though, if being anxious causes drivers to focus on the task and concentrate on what is going on around them, then we should all have a little bit of anxiety.

Any commentary about road rage would be incomplete without a well-researched list about what drivers get angry about. In no particular order, here are 10 highly contentious vehicular sins you might be committing that have the potential to escalate to a dangerous level.

The 10 vehicular sins

Speeding up in a passing lane and/or refusing to move over

Talking on or fiddling with your cellphone

Riding your brakes for no apparent reason

Multi-tasking at the wheel

Failing to use indicators when changing lanes

Speeding up when you spot someone trying to merge

Rubbernecking when passing an incident

Turning your indicator on two seconds before you turn

Blasting your horn prematurely

Swooping into a parking spot that has been claimed by another driver.

Your turn – What makes you angry behind the wheel?

To view the video clip Google: 'YouTube motorcycle cop pulling over phone users '

• John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust, a former national councillor for NZ Automobile Association and former Whangārei District Council member.