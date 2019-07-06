Rotorua schools are backing a national campaign to end period poverty saying the cost of periods is a barrier that needs to be overcome.

The New Zealand Union of Students' Associations (NZUSA) and Dignity NZ have launched Positive Periods, a campaign being pledged to the Government to end period poverty - when girls and woman cannot afford sanitary items.

A 2018 KidsCan survey showed 27 per cent of teenagers had missed school or work because of their period or a lack of sanitary items.

Intermediate and high schools spoken to by the Rotorua Daily Post said this was a noticeable

