Well done Bryan Gould, on writing an excellent piece on Brexit (Opinion, June 24).

It was refreshing to read a column that focused on all the positive things that will come from leaving the EU dinosaur.

All I seem to read is doom, gloom and the apocalypse that will happen if the UK leaves - as Gould writes, Brexit hysteria.

All the doom-mongers need to get behind the country and accept they lost and the democratic result must be actioned and as quickly as possible.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It's been three years since "Leave" got the majority and I believe

Short memories

Related articles: