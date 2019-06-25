Well done Bryan Gould, on writing an excellent piece on Brexit (Opinion, June 24).

It was refreshing to read a column that focused on all the positive things that will come from leaving the EU dinosaur.

All I seem to read is doom, gloom and the apocalypse that will happen if the UK leaves - as Gould writes, Brexit hysteria.

All the doom-mongers need to get behind the country and accept they lost and the democratic result must be actioned and as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

It's been three years since "Leave" got the majority and I believe the uncertainty is doing more damage than when the UK leaves ever will.

Well done Bryan and bring on Brexit.

Will Kehoe

Katikati



Short memories

I read with interest the article by Bryan Gould (Opinion, June 17 ).

I couldn't agree more. The article answered the question I had asked myself: Why all these strikes now we have the current government in power?

In Wellington on the day of the teachers' strike I witnessed the short memories of the protesters when clapping the National Party Member of Parliament for being there when it was in fact that government that brought the education sector - amongst others - almost to its knees.

No one knows for sure how much work this current administration has to do to make good all the damage done by the previous government.

All I can say is well done to them so far because all the local National MPs seem to bang on about is roads roads roads.

Margaret Rowland

Pyes Pa

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz