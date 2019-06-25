As an avid reader of the Rotorua Daily Post I am struck by the irony of Monday's content.

I speak of huge profits made by the local Airbnb community (News, June 24); which ironically deprives homeless people being able to rent the houses, many of whom, as I muse, are housed in expensive motels.

Are tourists depriving our homeless of housing?

Should motel operators not let potential out-of-town customers know that they will be accommodated with our homeless?

Then there is the irony of our very own scary local politicians riding the "climate change scare wagon" while pondering whether to allow our subdividor community to build on known flood-prone land.

Go figure the irony, because I still am. (Abridged)

Joseph Gielen

Rotorua



Gun buy-back

I really despair at some of the antics of this Government.

Firearms "buy back" is probably one of the most comical things any government could do.

If people have firearms deemed to be illegal under the current legislation then simply confiscate them - they are illegal therefore the owners have no right to own them.

From what I see on the TV news many of the guns are not automatic military-style weapons, which would imply that they are not illegal, there may be reasons why the owners wish to hand them in - that is up to them.

That the Government wants to pay people for handing in legal weapons is ludicrous.

If Jacinda Ardern has so much money to spare then how about the hungry kids - or the families sleeping in tents?

Let gun owners sort out the guns they want to keep themselves.

If people want to have illegal weapons then they will have no intention of handing them in any way, as and when they run afoul of the law then lock them up - for life if necessary.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

