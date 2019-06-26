Bethanee Witt-Green can certainly find her way around an engine but prefers not to fiddle with the mechanics of a car unless she has to.

That's what workshops are for, she says.

For a young woman — she's 23 — Witt-Green has already spent a few years in the automotive business. She has owned a car valet company, a car importing and sales business and currently works in the new and used Suzuki and Mitsubishi end of Pacific Motor Group in Whangārei — selling anything from dinky little shopping baskets to farm vehicles.

Witt-Green comes from a long line of

