Mrs P and I have been at war.

Not with each other you understand, though there have been moments over the past few days where I've thought I could bury her in the vege garden and nobody would be any the wiser.

Actually that's not true. There is very little activity in our vege garden at the best of times so that would be a dead giveaway if you'll forgive the pun.

And now that I think about it I wouldn't be surprised if Mrs P had been having similar thoughts.

There was a moment the other morning when she was stirring my coffee, very noisily.
I'm sure she knew I had a thumping headache and was trying to make my head explode.

I expect I'm a bit paranoid on account of us both being a bit grumpy of late. As I

