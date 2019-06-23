Recent successes such as the Meet the Mayors meeting and the Kulim Park re-think do not happen all on their own; someone has to actually get out there and organise venues, decide on formats, speakers, arrange meetings with councillors and do whatever else it takes to get things moving.

Credit is due to the Mount Ratepayers, Residents and Retailers group for arranging the candidate interview meeting and to John Little and his neighbours who have persuaded the councillors to consult properly with them about the park's upgrade.

We should not roll down the shutters and cease participating in the democratic process of local government after voting has closed on election day.

Councillors must be kept accountable throughout the entire term that we have given them and we can ensure that that happens by supporting those groups and individuals who show us that they are prepared to stick up for our rights.

Attend their meetings, let them know that they have your backing, take an interest in what they are doing. Become a participant, even if it's only on a modest scale.

Democracy thrives and everyone benefits when people take part.

Barry Scott

Pāpāmoa Beach



Say no to drug



As pharmacists, we know marijuana is a mind-altering drug and blocks clear, logical thinking and action.

It leads to addictions to stronger drugs.

We are horrified the Green party/Government and the news continue to push for it to become legalised in our country.

Imagine people working under its influence; the dentist with a drill.

The surgeon with a scalpel. The bus driver with passengers.

Every driver behind the wheel.

We must reject any legalisation of marijuana at all costs for your safety and good of our country.

Denis W. Shuker

Cambridge

