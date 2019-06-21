The draws of the first round of Women's Federation League continue to be converted into victories during the second, as Team Ritesh Football Whanganui are now on a dynamic three-game winning streak after besting Massey University 3-2 in Palmerston North on Thursday night.

Building momentum after last Sunday's tight 2-1 home win over Taradale AFC, the away game was rescheduled from this coming Sunday afternoon at the late request of Whanganui coach Matt Calvert and assistant Scott Burney, due to them being on the road for GJ Gardner Homes Wanganui Athletic's matchup with the New Plymouth Rangers.

