FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

Have you ever started a big project with a budget in mind, then discovered there were unexpected costs that you hadn't thought of? I know I have.

When council embarks on significant projects, we have learned to look at whole-of-project costs, to ensure there are no surprises along the journey to completion.

The way we manage our procurement processes has changed. Our new procurement policy principles include transparency and accountability, value for money, sustainability and the encouragement of local supply. We have a mandate to provide full and fair opportunity to local suppliers to compete for council business. We notify

