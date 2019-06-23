On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A new trend of declaring regional climate change emergencies is sweeping New Zealand's local government authorities. In recent months Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council, Nelson City Council, Auckland Council and, as of Thursday, Wellington City Council have declared emergencies, following the lead of countries including Wales and Canada. Now Bay of Plenty Regional Council is considering following suit. Samantha Motion reports.
A Rotorua district councillor has welcomed a move by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to consider declaring a climate change emergency.
Climate change emergencies have been declared in countries including Wales and Canada, and by local government bodiesin New Zealand including Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council, Nelson City Council and Auckland Council.
Wellington City Council voted last week to make a similar declaration and the Hawkes Bay Regional Council will soon consider a recommendation for one from one of its committees.