A new trend of declaring regional climate change emergencies is sweeping New Zealand's local government authorities. In recent months Environment Canterbury, Christchurch City Council, Nelson City Council, Auckland Council and, as of Thursday, Wellington City Council have declared emergencies, following the lead of countries including Wales and Canada. Now Bay of Plenty Regional Council is considering following suit. Samantha Motion reports.

A Rotorua district councillor has welcomed a move by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to consider declaring a climate change emergency.

Climate change emergencies have been declared in countries including Wales and Canada, and by local government bodies

